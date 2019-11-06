|
Emma T. DiDonato
Hockessin - Emma T. DiDonato, age 92 of Hockessin, Delaware passed away on Thursday, October 31st, 2019 at her home.
Emma was born in Chadds Ford, PA on October 14th, 1927, daughter of the late Enrico and Marie (Zambini) DiDonato. She was employed as an executive secretary with the Delaware State Police and retired after many year of service.
Emma is survived by her brother Joseph DiDonato; nephews Henry DiDonato (Adrienne), Richard DiDonato (Gisela), and Thomas DiDonato (Katrina); nieces Eve Powell (Roger), Linda Flowers, and Mary DiDonato; 8 great nephews and nieces; and 13 great great nephews and nieces. Emma is predeceased by her brothers, Genary T. DiDonato and Henry J DiDonato; and sister Rena C. DiDonato.
Emma enjoyed playing scrabble with friends and spending time with her family. She will be deeply missed by her family.
Visitation will be held 10am Saturday, November 9th, 2019 at Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home, 2309 Lancaster Ave., Wilmington, DE, 19805. Service will begin 11am.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Diabetes Research Institute Foundation, 259 West 30th Street, Suite 402, New York, NY 10001.
CHARLES P. ARCARO FUNERAL HOME (302)658-9095
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019