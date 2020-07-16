1/
Emory Reed Edwards
1955 - 2020
{ "" }
Emory Reed Edwards

Quakertown, PA - Emory Reed Edwards, 64, formerly of Rehoboth, DE, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020. He was born in Wilmington, DE on November 22, 1955.

He was preceded by his step-father, Joseph Gorecki.

Emory is survived by his mother, Patricia Gorecki of Milton; daughter, Hannah Rose Edwards of Virginia; and brother, Brian Edwards of York, PA.

Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 416 Federal St., Milton, DE at 1 pm on Monday, July 20, 2020. Interment will be at Henlopen Memorial Park, Milton, DE. Those attending must wear a mask and adhere to gathering and social distancing protocols.

Online condolences to the family may be left at www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com




Published in The News Journal from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Short Funeral Services
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Services
416 Federal Street
Milton, DE 19968
(302) 684-8521
