Emory Reed EdwardsQuakertown, PA - Emory Reed Edwards, 64, formerly of Rehoboth, DE, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020. He was born in Wilmington, DE on November 22, 1955.He was preceded by his step-father, Joseph Gorecki.Emory is survived by his mother, Patricia Gorecki of Milton; daughter, Hannah Rose Edwards of Virginia; and brother, Brian Edwards of York, PA.Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 416 Federal St., Milton, DE at 1 pm on Monday, July 20, 2020. Interment will be at Henlopen Memorial Park, Milton, DE. Those attending must wear a mask and adhere to gathering and social distancing protocols.Online condolences to the family may be left at www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com