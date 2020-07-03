1/1
Eric B. Morrison
1940 - 2020
Eric B. Morrison

Wilmington - Eric B. Morrison, 79, passed away peacefully on June 19th in his wife Shelley's arms. He was born in 1940 in New York City to Samuel and Hazel Morrison. He graduated from Riverdale Country School in the Bronx and then moved to Wilmington, Delaware, where he lived the rest of his life. He attended Cornell University, and he was a graduate of the University of Delaware (Theta Chi) and Georgetown Law. He enjoyed a long career at Wilmington Trust, where he worked in equity research. He also served 6 years in the Coast Guard Reserves in the 1960's. He taught fitness classes at the Central YMCA for 25 years and at the Jewish Community Center for 15 years. He especially relished teaching his spinning classes. But more than anything else, he relished being a grandfather -- "Poohbah" - to his grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, by his son J. Burke (Kerrie), his grandson B. Max, his granddaughter Molly, all of Wilmington, Delaware, and by his cousins Judy Block and Susie Mantell, both of New York. He is also survived by step-sons Shawn Lindsey and Kent Lindsey and step-grandson Victor Lindsey.

Charitable contributions in memory of Eric may be made to either the Central YMCA, 501 W 11th St., Wilmington, DE 19801, or to the Siegel JCC, 101 Garden of Eden Rd., Wilmington, DE 19803.

Eric's family will receive friends at a visitation on Thursday, July 16, 5:00-8:00pm, at Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE.

Friends will be able to record their memories of Eric and their messages to his family. Eric's family would love to hear your favorite stories and impressions of him.

Covid-19 protocols, as mandated by the state of Delaware, will be followed. Masks will be required to enter the building, and the number of people in the building at one time will be limited and controlled, so please be prepared to wait in line outside. Social distancing will be observed.

On Saturday, July 18th, a celebration of life will be held at Harry's Savoy Ballroom, 2020 Naaman's Rd., Wilmington, DE 19810, 12:00-5:00pm. We must control the number of people who will be in the building, so RSVPs for this event will be necessary. For online condolences and for the details on how to RSVP and on attending the celebration on July 18th, (physically or virtually) please visit the Chandler Funeral Home website www.chandlerfuneralhome.com






Published in The News Journal from Jul. 3 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Chandler Funeral Homes & Crematory
JUL
18
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Harry's Savoy Ballroom
Funeral services provided by
Chandler Funeral Homes & Crematory
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-7100
