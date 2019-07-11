Services
Evan W. Smith Funeral Services
201 N. Union Street
Wilmington, DE 19805
302-377-6906
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Boulden UAME Church
201 Wilmington Ave
New Castle, DE
Baby Eric M. Burton Or " "E" Burt"


1970 - 2019
Baby Eric M. Burton Or " "E" Burt" Obituary
Eric M. Burton "E" or "Baby Burt"

Newark, DE - Age 49, departed this life July 3, 2019.

Eric is preceded in death by his father and a brother.

He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Tamara; daughters, Tiarra Marie and Erika Alice; mother, Brenda Burton; brothers and sisters, Joseph Jr. (Celia), Aaron, Sharon, Bryan Burton and Felicia, Bernard (Chesiree), Yolanda, Anthony (Angela) Wise and a host of nephews, nieces and other relatives and friends.

Memorial Service 11:00 am, Saturday, July 13, at Boulden UAME Church, 201 Wilmington Ave., New Castle, DE.

Evan W. Smith

Funeral Services

www.ewsmithfs.com

(302) 377-6906
Published in The News Journal from July 11 to July 12, 2019
