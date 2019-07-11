|
Eric M. Burton "E" or "Baby Burt"
Newark, DE - Age 49, departed this life July 3, 2019.
Eric is preceded in death by his father and a brother.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Tamara; daughters, Tiarra Marie and Erika Alice; mother, Brenda Burton; brothers and sisters, Joseph Jr. (Celia), Aaron, Sharon, Bryan Burton and Felicia, Bernard (Chesiree), Yolanda, Anthony (Angela) Wise and a host of nephews, nieces and other relatives and friends.
Memorial Service 11:00 am, Saturday, July 13, at Boulden UAME Church, 201 Wilmington Ave., New Castle, DE.
Published in The News Journal from July 11 to July 12, 2019