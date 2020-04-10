|
|
Eric Randolph Benson
On April 6, 2020 Eric Randolph Benson beloved husband of Catherine Marie Benson (nee Simmons); devoted father of Ethan, Eloise and Emmaline Benson; dear son of Victoria Jayne (nee Feeser) and Stephen Deane Benson; devoted brother of David Hunter Benson.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at the Church of the Redeemer. Please omit flowers. Memorials in his name may be made to Church of the Redeemer 5601 N. Charles St. Baltimore MD 21210 or Friends School of Baltimore 5114 N. Charles St. 21210. Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020