- - Erica Jean Wool passed away at Westminister Village on October 5th at the age of 73.

Erica is predeceased by her husband, William L. Wool, brother, Jan Klair, and parents Ralph and Hazel Klair.

Erica is survived by her loving daughter Stacy Mitchel (Justin), daughter Lisa Wool, grandsons Shane and Jeffrey Helm.

Erica was born in Wilmington, DE in 1943. She graduated from John Dickinson High School in 1964 and went on to earn an Associate's Degree from Goldey Beacom College. She worked as a bookkeeper at various law firms in Wilmington, DE.

She enjoyed travelling with her grandson and her cats Bonnie and Clyde.

A Service will be held 11 AM, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. James Church, 2106 St. James Road, St. James Mill Creek, Wilmington, DE 19801.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Helen Graham Cancer Center, 4701 Ogletown Stanton Rd, Newark, DE 19713.

Letters of condolences may be sent and guest book signed at www.torbertfuneral.com.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
