Erika Berta Noll
Newark - Erika Berta Noll, age 86, of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, July 18, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
A native German, Erika was born on August 7, 1932, in Bad Wimpfen. In the US, she worked in food service for local school systems and private cafeterias.
Proud of her heritage, she loved cooking and making German dishes for her family, was a member of Delaware Saengerbund and enjoyed traveling to Germany. Erika was a devoted Catholic and was a long time member of St. John/Holy Angel Parish. She was very family oriented and loved spending time with them, including her precious dogs. She had a knack for crafts and took pleasure in making ceramics, crocheting and knitting.
In addition to her parents, Erika was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Franz Heinrich Noll; and sister, Renate Schatta. She is survived by her children, Christel S. Noll, Ronald F. Noll, Michael K. Noll and Mark A. Noll (Theresa); brother-in-law, Werner Schatta; 10 grandchildren; and 2 great grandchildren.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Holy Angels R.C. Church, 82 Possum Park Road, Newark, DE, where a Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 11 am. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Erika's memory to the , 399 Market Street, Ste. 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
Published in The News Journal from July 21 to July 24, 2019