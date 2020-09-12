Erika Dyste Farris



Takoma Park, MD - Erika Dyste Farris, age 36, of Takoma Park, MD, died peacefully at home on August 25, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Nov 7th in Sacramento, CA settling in Delaware after several cross-country moves. It was on a college study abroad trip to the Galapagos and Ecuador that she met her husband, Mike Shoenthal. She loved and respected the natural world enjoying the beach, mountains, hiking, camping, biking, music, art, gardening and traveling with her husband, children, friends and family.



Erika earned a B.S. in Natural Resource Management and an M.A. in Urban Affairs and Public Policy from the University of Delaware, receiving awards and scholarships. She was a research assistant for the WRA and began her career with the DC EPA in 2010 working for the Director, Office of Wastewater Management. Her colleagues describe her as collegial, with the best personality and character, brilliant and incredibly talented.



Erika is greatly missed by everyone she touched including her pets. She never complained and lived her short life with love and passion, genuinely and modestly. She was a devoted mother to her children and loving companion to her husband, her greatest joys in life.



Erika is survived by her mother Debbie, her husband Mike, children Rosalie and Leo, and her sister, Maren. She is predeceased by her father, James Farris and grandparents. A memorial will be held in the future and donations can be made to the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation in her memory.









