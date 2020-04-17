|
|
Erma V. Peterson, departed this life on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at her daughter's residence surrounded by her family.
She is survived by her three children; Lawrence Peterson, Linda Rhodes, and Erma C. Peterson. Two sisters, Rev. Gloria Ross(Nelson), and Ann Collins, and a host of grandchildren, great grand children, nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Viewing only will be held on Monday April 20, 2020 10-11:45 am at Mother AUMP Church, 812 N. Franklin St. Wilm., DE.
Service will be private due to COVID-19.
Arrangements by Bell Funeral Home,
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020