Services
Bell Funeral Home - Wilmington
909 Clifford Brown Walk
Wilmington, DE 19801
(302)658-1555
Resources
More Obituaries for Erma Peterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erma V. Peterson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Erma V. Peterson Obituary
Erma V. Peterson, departed this life on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at her daughter's residence surrounded by her family.

She is survived by her three children; Lawrence Peterson, Linda Rhodes, and Erma C. Peterson. Two sisters, Rev. Gloria Ross(Nelson), and Ann Collins, and a host of grandchildren, great grand children, nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Viewing only will be held on Monday April 20, 2020 10-11:45 am at Mother AUMP Church, 812 N. Franklin St. Wilm., DE.

Service will be private due to COVID-19.

Arrangements by Bell Funeral Home,

www.bellfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Erma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -