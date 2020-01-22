|
Ernest Carilli
Wilmington - Ernest Carilli, age 86, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at his residence at Gilpin Hall.
Born in Wilmington, Ernest was the son of the late Salvatore and Rose (Finocha) Carilli. He attended St. Elizabeth Grade School and was a 1952 graduate of Salesianum School. For 20 years, he worked as a lineman for Electric Hose & Rubber and was a member of St. Matthew's Church. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Yolanda Welsh; his daughter, Kathleen Carilli; and his son, James Carilli.
Ernest will be dearly missed by his wife of 65 years, Joan (Wardell) Carilli; his daughter, Patricia O'Connor (John); his sons, David and E. John Carilli, all of Wilmington; his granddaughters, Kelli Freebery (Dave) and Sarah O'Connor; and a grandson, Patrick O'Connor, all of Wilmington.
Friends and family are invited to visitation on Sunday, January 26th from 4 PM to 6 PM at Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, January 27th at 10 AM at St. Matthew's Church, 901 E. Newport Pike, Newport where friends and family are invited after 10 AM. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery, Wilmington. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Ernie's name to Salesianum School Financial Aid, 1801 N. Broom Street, Wilmington, DE 19802. Condolences may be made by visiting MealeyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 26, 2020