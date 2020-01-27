Resources
Wilmington, DE - Age 88 went home to be with the Lord January 25, 2020. Father of the late Romona Warren and Gilda Warren; son of the late Ernest Cornish, Sr., and Bertha Warren Cornish; brother of Bernard Cornish, Sr. (Minnie), Bernice Smith (Henry), and Rosetta Jenkins (Michael); also survived by 6 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, 20 great-great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Cornish worked as a Nurses Assistant for the VA Hospital for over 20 years. Funeral 11AM Sat., Feb. 1st at the Congo Legacy Center, 501 W. 28th St., Wilm, DE; viewing 9-10:45am only. Burial, Delaware Veterans Cemetery. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com 302.652.8887
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 31, 2020
