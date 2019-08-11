|
|
Ernest J. (Ernie) Mammarella
PALATINE, Ill. - After a brief battle with cancer, Ernest J. Mammarella, 92, passed away Aug. 3, 2019, at home, surrounded by family.
Ernie was born in Wilmington, Del., in 1926 and graduated from Wilmington High School. He earned a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Drexel University in 1947 and a master's degree in engineering from the University of Delaware in 1952.
He was the beloved husband of 40 years to the late Mary T. (Vincenti) of West Grove, Pa., whom he married in 1950. He lived in Wilmington almost his whole life, until moving in with his son Ron and daughter-in-law Lorrie in Palatine.
Ernie worked for 30 years at the DuPont Co., where he was a General Services Department manager. He retired in 1981.
He was compassionate, generous and kind. Often he passed along wisdom by saying "take it easy" or "rest." He was a devoted family man who will be greatly missed and whose greatest pleasure was loving his wife, keeping a balanced lifestyle and sharing his wisdom with his children and grandchildren. He took great pride in watching them grow into successful adults.
For 20 years he volunteered at Hagley. He enjoyed playing bridge, poker and pinochle; dancing; bowling; and spending time with family and friends. Even in his 90s, he played on the floor with his great-grandchildren. Family visits to him often included a visit to more relatives in Bethany Beach, long conversations, Capriotti's subs, the Grand East Buffet, a pink ham and the Booths Corner Farmers Market.
Ernie was preceded in death by his parents, Dominick and Margaret, his wife Mary, and brother Ray. He is survived by sons Bob (Randa) of Greer, S.C.; Tom (Barbara) of Newark, Del.; Ron (Lorrie) of Palatine; and Ken of Wilmington; his brother Bill (Shirley) of Bethany Beach, Del.; 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be 10-11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 7 Sharpley Road, Wilmington. Mass will be at 11, with entombment immediately following at Cathedral Cemetery in Wilmington. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that Masses be said in his memory.
For condolences, go to www.chandlerfuneralhome.com/obituaries/ernest-j-ernie-mammarella/
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2019