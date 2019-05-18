|
|
Ernest J. Peet
Millboro - Ernest J. Peet, 75, of Millsboro, Delaware passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, to be where he really wanted to be, to peacefully join his wife Patricia.
Ernie was born in Wilmington on January 27, 1944, son of the late Paris and Margaret (Garyantes) Peet. A pipefitter by trade, he was a member of Pipefitters Local Union #74 and was employed with Johnson Controls and lastly, Modern Controls. Ernie loved to fish, he was a semi-professional crabber and was an avid duck hunter. He enjoyed his time being outdoors and spending time on his boat, the "Misfit". He and his wife, Pat, were certified scuba drivers, and they enjoyed traveling extensively.
His wife of 54 years, Patricia (Smith) Peet, passed away on May 3, 2016. Sadly, he was predeceased by his daughter, Sherry Turvene, who passed away on November 2, 2016. He was also predeceased by his brother, Austin Peet.
Ernie will be dearly missed by his sons, Michael (Karen) of Greenville, Patrick (Kelly) of Lancaster County, PA, Jon of Long Neck; his grandchildren, Jennifer (Anton), Rebecca, Katherine, Kyle (Marissa), Courtney, Cody, Haley, Katelyn, Cheyenne and Ryan; his great grandchildren, Mason Owen, Isabella, McKenna and Luna. Also surviving are his sister, Mary Jane Virtue; his brother, Paris Peet, Jr.
Visitation will be held in the Queen of the Apostles Chapel of Our Lady, Cathedral Cemetery, 2400 Lancaster Avenue, Wilmington on Tuesday, May 21 from 1:00-2:00PM, immediately followed by a Catholic funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ernest may be made to Ducks Unlimited, One Waterfowl Way, Memphis, TN 38120 (https://www.ducks.org).
Published in The News Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2019