Ernest John Rosato
Ernest John Rosato

Christiansburg, VA - Ernest John Rosato of Christiansburg, Virginia, passed away on Sept. 20, 2020, after a valiant battle with Lewy Body Dementia.

Ernie was born on Feb. 10, 1936, to Ernest and Anna Nash in Scranton, Pennsylvania. After joining the United States Air Force at 17 years old, he proudly served our country, finished high school and began his engineering career as a weapon control mechanic.

Afterward, as a civilian, he joined DuPont/TA Instruments working as an electronics engineer and retired in 1997.

Ernie continued to enjoy cooking his unique Italian spaghetti sauce and other favorites which everyone loved! He also enjoyed living in the country where he grew a vegetable garden, worked on home improvement family projects and enjoyed road trips exploring new places with his wife and soulmate.

Ernie was predeceased by his parents and his brothers, Francis (Franny) and Ralph; and his sisters, Ann Gavin, Angela Godlewski and Eileen Holman. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Johnnie Kay Rosato; and his four children, Liz Hawk, Anne Marie (Chris) DiIorio, John Rosato, Frank (Nancy) Rosato; and his stepdaughter, Season (Leighton) Lee. He was also blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 11:30 a.m. in St. Ann's Basilica. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.

Friends may call from 10 to 11:15 a.m. at the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.

Mass can be viewed at Bit.ly/htechfssa

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Published in The News Journal from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:15 AM
Thomas J Hughes Funeral Home
SEP
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Ann's Basilica
Funeral services provided by
Thomas J Hughes Funeral Home
1240 Saint Ann St
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 346-3498
