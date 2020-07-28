1/
Ernest L. Redfield
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernest L. Redfield

Hockessin - Ernest L. Redfield, 99 of Hockessin passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Cadia Nursing Home.

Ernest was born in Oakley, KS, the son of Sarah Rebeca (Emory) and Ernest L. Redfield. He attended Colorado State University and was a pilot in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II. He was part of Marine Aircraft Group Eleven. They were awarded the Navy Unit Commendation for action in the seizure of Peleliu, Palau Islands and the consolidation of Western Carolines, September 15, 1944 to January 31, 1945. In addition he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross with one Gold Star and Air Medal with Five Gold Stars.

After his military service, he worked as a pilot for Atlantic Aviation for 26 years, retiring in 1983. Ernest was a member of the American Legion, Post 10 and the Mid-County Senior Center. His wife, of 64 years, Grace (MacFarland) Redfield passed away in 2009.

Ernest is survived by his children and their spouses, Janice and Ted Cecala of Scottsdale, AZ and Ernest and April Redfield of Newark; his grandchildren and spouses, Kristen Cecala-Joyce and her husband, Ryan of Sewanee, TN, Kevin Cecala of Dallas, TX and April and John Weaver of Dover and his great-grandchildren, Emerson, Colby, Layla and Kaylee.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at the MEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington at 10:30 AM, where friends may call after 10 AM. Burial will be in Bethlehem M.E. Cemetery, Thornton, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Wounded Warriors Project at woundedwarriorproject.org. On-line condolences may be sent to Mealeyfuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved