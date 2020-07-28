Ernest L. Redfield
Hockessin - Ernest L. Redfield, 99 of Hockessin passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Cadia Nursing Home.
Ernest was born in Oakley, KS, the son of Sarah Rebeca (Emory) and Ernest L. Redfield. He attended Colorado State University and was a pilot in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II. He was part of Marine Aircraft Group Eleven. They were awarded the Navy Unit Commendation for action in the seizure of Peleliu, Palau Islands and the consolidation of Western Carolines, September 15, 1944 to January 31, 1945. In addition he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross with one Gold Star and Air Medal with Five Gold Stars.
After his military service, he worked as a pilot for Atlantic Aviation for 26 years, retiring in 1983. Ernest was a member of the American Legion, Post 10 and the Mid-County Senior Center. His wife, of 64 years, Grace (MacFarland) Redfield passed away in 2009.
Ernest is survived by his children and their spouses, Janice and Ted Cecala of Scottsdale, AZ and Ernest and April Redfield of Newark; his grandchildren and spouses, Kristen Cecala-Joyce and her husband, Ryan of Sewanee, TN, Kevin Cecala of Dallas, TX and April and John Weaver of Dover and his great-grandchildren, Emerson, Colby, Layla and Kaylee.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at the MEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington at 10:30 AM, where friends may call after 10 AM. Burial will be in Bethlehem M.E. Cemetery, Thornton, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Wounded Warriors
Project at woundedwarriorproject.org
