Ernest W. Davis, Jr.
Bear - Ernest W. Davis II (Buzzy) was born in Wilmington DE on August 6, 1943. He succumbed to COPD and Congestive Heart Failure on January 5, 2020. Let this be a testimony to not smoke or vape. He was raised by his parents Kathleen Guthrie Davis (Dec. Oct 1998) & E. Win Davis (Dec. Jan 1981) in Wilmington DE, Salisbury MD, Catonsville MD and Lewes DE.
He attended Lewes De High School and graduated in 1961 (Go Vikings). He also attended Georgia Tech and from there enlisted in the Air Force. After serving his country, he lived in Hawaii for a few years then moved to Montana where he learned to be a clock maker and jeweler (I guess he liked the colder weather). In 1984 he returned to Delaware to live in Lewes, Dover and Bear. He worked for the State of Delaware until his retirement assisting veterans. He was a member of the DAV in which he earned several awards for his service.
He is survived by his sister, Kristine A (Davis) Haner; her husband, Louis F Haner; his niece, Ally and nephew, Chris. He is also survived by cousins: Gail Callaway, Laura Guthrie Miller, Chris Guthrie, Chester Davis, Jerry Davis & Peggy Davis. We want to thank his wonderful neighbors: Mark, Gerry, Diane, Al & Alfredo for looking out for him.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 - 6:00pm on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. Interment will be private.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020