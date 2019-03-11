|
Ernestina "Teena" Funaro
Wilmington - Ernestina "Teena" (Quatrara) Funaro, 78, peacefully passed away in the comfort of her home on Friday, March 8, 2019.
Teena was born in Wilmington on November 11, 1940, daughter of the late Celestino and Anna (DiPietro) Quatrara. A member of the first graduating class of Padua Academy, Teena was employed with Wilmington Trust and retired as a vice president after more than 30 years of dedicated service. She was a long time member of St. Anthony of Padua Parish.
Teena was a talented cook, and especially enjoyed creating traditional Italian dishes for Sunday and holiday family dinners. She and her husband, Mark, were extensive travelers and were fortunate to have visited many destinations. Teena also enjoyed time with her sister at their summer home in Bethany Beach. In her leisure time, she was an avid computer card game player and crossword puzzle enthusiast.
Her husband of 56 years, Mark Funaro, passed away on November 7, 2016.
Teena is survived by her sister, Celeste Funaro; her nieces, Christine Caldwell (Charles Jr. "Butch") and Frances Ann Funaro-Marshall; her great nephews, Ragan Jr. and Frank Marshall. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Ann Marie Rollo and Carmelita Menton; her brother-in-law, Joseph Funaro; her nephews, Vincent Rollo (Jennifer), Michael Rollo (Theresa); her great nephews, Dominic, Patrick, Anthony and Giovanni; her great niece, Elizabeth.
Family and friends are invited to visit at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 9th and DuPont Streets, Wilmington on Wednesday, March 13 from 9:30-10:45AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00AM, followed by entombment in Cathedral Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Teena may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 185 Salem Church Road, Newark, DE 19713.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019