Errol Boyd Lynch
Wilmington - Errol Boyd Lynch 88, departed this life on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital in Wilmington, Delaware. Errol, known to most as "Mr. Lynch," was born November 4, 1930 in Higgin Town, St. Ann Jamaica to the late Andrew and Lena Lynch. Errol Lynch is preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Lena Lynch, his wife Christiana Lynch, his sons George Christie and Evon Lynch, sisters Phyllis Lynch, Merle Lewin, and brother Alcott Lynch. He leaves to cherish his memory his daughters Aldith McLarthy, Joan Mitchell, Yvonne Dixon, Juliet Lecky, Heather Bressi, Coleen Turvey, Lena Kramer, brothers Lambert Lynch and Owen Lynch, adopted daughters Carol Wilson, Shirlee Chandler, and Lynn Buchanan. His legacy will also live on through a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and of other relatives. Viewing at 10 am. Celebration of Life Service will be 11 am, Friday, February 8, 2019, at New City Church, 201 Hawthrone Drive, Wilmington, DE 19802.
