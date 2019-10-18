|
Estelle "Sis" Berger
Wilmington - Age 95, passed away peacefully October 18, 2019 and was born July 29, 1924 to Sadie and Sam Horowitz of Wilmington.
Sis had a lively personality until the end and was loved by all who knew her.
Preceded in death by her husband, Dave; and beloved daughter, Robin, after which she became a devoted mother to three Yorkies. Sis is survived by her daughter, Karen Berger Shabot of Elberon, NJ; son, Gary Berger of San Francisco, CA; five grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be 12:00 pm, Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the Jewish Community Cemetery, 401 Foulk Road, Wilmington, DE 19803. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Kutz Home, 704 River Road, Wilmington, DE 19809.
Schoenberg
Memorial Chapel
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019