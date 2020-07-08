Estelle R. WilliamsonChambersburg - Estelle R. Williamson, age 85, originally from Wilmington, DE, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 surrounded by her family at her home in Chambersburg. She was born October 24, 1934 in Wilmington, DE, the daughter of the late Judson and Hazel (Hudson) Ryon.Estelle graduated in the Class of 1952 from Tatnall High School in Wilmington, DE. She was a loving wife, mother and friend. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing Bridge, bird watching, reading and traveling all over the world with her husband, Donald. She was an involved member of the Questers Group and "Cooking Crew" in Hilton Head Island, SC. More recently, she enjoyed being a member of the Chambersburg Garden Club.Estelle is survived by two daughters, Myra W. Rice (Mark) of Chambersburg and Melissa W. Dunaway (Danny) of Virginia Beach, VA; two sons, Donald H. Williamson, Jr., (Katherine) of Hilton Head Island, SC and Gregory R. Williamson (Meg) of Wilmington, DE; two sisters, Anna May Taylor of Severna Park, MD and Shirley Shadduck (Richard) of Savanah, GA; eleven grandchildren; one great-granddaughter and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald H. Williamson, Sr. who passed March 19, 2017; brother, Robert Ryon and sister, Gwynne Doelze.Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. Memorial Services will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, July 18 in the Chapel at Presbyterian Church of Falling Spring, 221 N. Main St., Chambersburg, PA 17201 with Pastor Andy Hart officiating.Friends may express online condolences at