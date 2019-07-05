|
Esther Alberta Veazey
Rehoboth Beach - Esther Alberta Veazey, age 97, passed away peacefully on Tuesday July 2, 2019, at Brandywine Senior Living in Rehoboth Beach, DE after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease. Alberta was born on April 21, 1922 on the family's self-sufficient farm in South St. Georges, Delaware, daughter of the late, Clara B. (Emmerson) and Elmer W. Ellis. In addition to her parents, Alberta was predeceased by her husband Samuel B. Veazey; her son Samuel E. Veazey; her brothers: Jack, Harry, Billy, Sonny, and Kenneth Ellis; and her sisters: Virginia Spicer, Jen Bright, and Audy Bright.
Alberta loved growing up on the family's farm. She enjoyed time spent working with her mother and sisters on the house chores and out in the garden. Alberta graduated from Delaware City High School in 1938.
In 1950 she began a career in the hospitality industry. She worked at the Dinner Bell Inn as a hostess, waitress and eventually managing their gift shop - including many trips to New York, Atlantic City and Canada to purchase items to be sold in the shop. In 1980 Alberta went to work at the Rusty Rudder Restaurant managing the hostesses. This job included two of her favorite things - dressing up and interacting with people.
Alberta was fortunate to enjoy many years of traveling the world with her beloved husband, Sam, her sisters, and many of her friends. She was especially fond of cruises and casinos. She also enjoyed time spent going out to eat, shopping, gardening, and discussing investments. However, no matter where you would find her, she was always meticulous with her appearance and attire.
Volunteering was something that was very close to Alberta's heart. She spent countless hours at Beebe volunteering in their emergency room. She loved taking care of people and listening to their stories. Alberta also was a chaperone for the Miss Delaware Pageant.
Alberta is survived by three sons: James R. Beckett, Jr. of San Francisco, CA, Joseph J. Beckett (Kristen) of Rehoboth Beach, DE, and Donald B. Veazey (Gina) of Manassas VA; her granddaughters: Michelle Beckett-El Soloh of Greenbackville, VA, and Sherry L. French (Albert) of Millsboro, DE; and her great granddaughter, Blair A. Hill; as well as many extended family members.
The family would like to extend a very heartfelt thank you to both Brandywine Senior Living and Vitas Healthcare for their dedicated care, guidance, love, and support throughout Alberta's battle with Alzheimer's.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday July 9, 2019 at Hickory Grove Cemetery, Port Penn Road, Port Penn DE.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made in Alberta's memory to Bethel United Methodist Church, 129 W. 4th Street, Lewes, DE 19958 or The , Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
Published in The News Journal on July 5, 2019