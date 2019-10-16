|
|
Esther L. DiGati
Newark - Esther Lilly DiGati, 82, passed away at her home in Newark, Delaware on October 8, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Howard and Doris Krauss, who were from Nottingham, Pennsylvania. Esther retired from Chrysler after 20 years of service.
She is survived by her four daughters Barbara (Ricky) Kollar, Deborah Waugh, Carol (Wayne) Hutchison and Audrey Waugh, 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by Gladys Perry, Francis Foor, Violet Miller, Daisy Woodward, Doris Reese, Howard Krauss and Frank Krauss. Esther was predeceased by first husband Buddy Waugh, second husband John DiGati and three brothers John, Harry and Jesse Krauss.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday October 23, 2019 at Beeson Funeral Home, 2053 Pulaski Highway, Newark where friends may call beginning at 12:00 noon. A committal service will follow in Delaware Veterans Cemetery, Bear, Delaware. For online condolences, please visit www.beesonfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019