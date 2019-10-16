Services
Beeson Funeral Home of Newark
2053 Pulaski Hwy
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 453-1900
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Beeson Funeral Home of Newark
2053 Pulaski Hwy
Newark, DE 19702
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Beeson Funeral Home of Newark
2053 Pulaski Hwy
Newark, DE 19702
Esther L. DiGati Obituary
Esther L. DiGati

Newark - Esther Lilly DiGati, 82, passed away at her home in Newark, Delaware on October 8, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Howard and Doris Krauss, who were from Nottingham, Pennsylvania. Esther retired from Chrysler after 20 years of service.

She is survived by her four daughters Barbara (Ricky) Kollar, Deborah Waugh, Carol (Wayne) Hutchison and Audrey Waugh, 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by Gladys Perry, Francis Foor, Violet Miller, Daisy Woodward, Doris Reese, Howard Krauss and Frank Krauss. Esther was predeceased by first husband Buddy Waugh, second husband John DiGati and three brothers John, Harry and Jesse Krauss.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday October 23, 2019 at Beeson Funeral Home, 2053 Pulaski Highway, Newark where friends may call beginning at 12:00 noon. A committal service will follow in Delaware Veterans Cemetery, Bear, Delaware. For online condolences, please visit www.beesonfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019
