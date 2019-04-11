|
|
Esther Reed Reeser
Tinton Falls, NJ - Esther Reed Reeser, 99, of Tinton Falls NJ and formerly of Duncannon, PA and Newark, DE, passed away peacefully in her home, on Monday April 8, 2019, with the love and support of her family and caregiver, Cristina Opalec.
Relatives and friends may call at the Ronald C.L. Smith Funeral Home, 325 North High Street, Duncannon, on Saturday April 13, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. and again on Sunday April 14, 2019 from 12:00 Noon to 1:00 P.M., prior to her Funeral Service. A reception will be held at the Duncannon Presbyterian Church, 3 North High Street, from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. following the interment at Union Cemetery, Duncannon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions, in Esther's honor, be made to either Otterbein United Methodist Church, 327 Newport Road, Duncannon, PA 17020, or to Grace Healthcare Services, 105 Fieldcrest Ave, Suite 402, Edison, NJ 08837.
To read her complete obituary, or share memories and condolences with the family, please visit BitnerCares.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Ronald C.L. Smith Funeral Home, Duncannon, PA (717) 834-4515.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 11, 2019