|
|
Esther Wells Price
Bridgewater, VA - Esther Wells Price, formerly of Wilmington, DE passed away Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Bridgewater Home.
Esther was born in South Hill, VA, on December 10, 1924, the daughter of the late William Andrew and Mildred (Yancey) Wells.
She was a homemaker. Esther was a member of Jamieson Memorial United Methodist Church in Clarksville, VA, and a former member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Wilmington, DE.
On December 1, 1956 she married Joseph V. Price, who preceded her in death in August, 2008.
Esther is survived by two nieces, Wanda Moad of Bridgewater, and Sarah Talbert of Hickory, NC; nephew, Andy Wells of Hickory, NC; sister-in-law, Marjie Wells of Hickory, NC.
A Graveside Service will be held at Oakhurst Cemetery in Clarksville, VA, at 2 PM Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, with Rev. John Bright officiating.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Jameson Memorial United Methodist Church, PO Box 5, Clarksville, VA 23927.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater will be handling arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at: www.johnsonfs.com.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 15, 2019