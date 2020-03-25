|
Etha Mae Hanby
Wilmington - Etha Mae Hanby, 74, peacefully passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Etha was born in Claymont, DE, July 31, 1945, daughter of the late William and Etha Mae Casperson. She was employed as a unit secretary, having retired after 40 years of service. She loved her many trip to Gulfport, Mississippi for the casino.
Etha is survived by her husband Vernon E. Hanby, Sr., and her stepchildren, Irene Deibert and Vernon E. Hanby, Jr. (Bill); sister Shirley Henderson (John); grandchildren, Travis, Connor and Lauren; nieces, Lisa Holt, (Rob),Terri Vaughan, and Laura Conway (Bill).
The family thanks you for your condolences, and in consideration for the safety of Etha's family and friends, in light of the pandemic, services will be private. A celebration of Etha's life will be scheduled at a later date. To send messages of condolence to Etha's family visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020