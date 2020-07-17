Ethel A. MurrayPunta Gorda, FL, formerly of Elkton, MD - Ethel A. Murray was born on August 11, 1932, in the Bronx, New York, and moved shortly after to Brooklyn. She attended school at St. Rose's RCS, Xavier's School, and Catherine McAuley High School. Ethel married John "Jack" W. Murray, Jr. and moved to Elkton to begin their lives together. They were married for 55 years.While in Maryland, Ethel worked as a secretary for Getty Oil in Delaware City and at Jack's family's liquor/grocery store, E. May Murray's on Bridge Street. Jack and Ethel eventually purchased the store and moved their business out of town, known today as State Line Liquors, where she is often referred to as "the boss." In 1982, Ethel was elected to the Maryland House of Delegates where she proudly served as a member of the Cecil County delegation for twelve years. She was known as a smart businesswoman, a respected elected official, and most importantly, a loving matriarch who leaves behind a remarkable legacy.After retiring, Jack and Ethel purchased a home in Big Pine Key, FL. Their daughter, Joanie, resided with them and cared for Jack who passed away in 2008. Ethel continued to live in the Keys and was very active in St. Peter's Church. She later moved to Punta Gorda, FL, with Joanie.On Tuesday, July 14, 2020, Ethel passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and close friends.Ethel is survived by her six children and nine grandchildren: John Murray and his wife, Jane, with their children, Aileen (Richard Bates) and John, 3rd "Branch"; Joan MacKenzie and her daughter, Lauren MacKenzie; Robert Murray and his sons, Matthew and Michael; Marcella Lockwood and her husband, Wayne, with their children, Jacqueline and James; Maureen Murray; and Marguerite "Maggie" LaNovara and her husband, John, and her children, Eric Allen and Erin Hancharick (Joe).Ethel is now celebrating "Happy Hour" in heaven with her husband, Jack; her daughter-in-law, Bettie; Miss Emma; her sisters; and countless other friends and family she was anticipating seeing again.Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, 454 Bow Street, Elkton, on Wednesday, July 22, at 11 a.m., with interment in Immaculate Conception Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Peter's Church, Big Pine Key, FL, in November.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bettie Murray Memorial Scholarship Fund at Cecil College, or to St. Peter's Church, Big Pine Key, FL, in care of the funeral home at the above address.