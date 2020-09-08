Ethel Clifton Graham
Milford - Ethel Margaret Clifton Graham passed away peacefully Sunday, September 6, 2020 at home She was 93 years old. Ethel was born in Milton, the daughter of the late William Carlton Clifton and Beatrice Margaret Hudson Clifton. She was the oldest of their 10 children. Ethel's early education was at the Prime Hook Neck School, which was "a long walk across a field". In her 4th grade year, the school became part of the Milton Consolidated School. She graduated from Milton in 1945.
Her work life included L.D. Caulk, Milton Consolidated School, Milford Trust Company and Clifton Canning Company, the family business from which she retired in 1988. She was a member of Slaughter Neck United Methodist Church serving as a Sunday School teacher and Treasurer for the Church from 1995 to 2018. She was active in the WSCS holding numerous positions. She was a member of The General Grand Chapter, Order of the Easter Star celebrating 60 years. She was an active member of the General Federation of Women's Club, Milton Century Club, and Shawnee Country Club including the WGDA - 9 holers from 1988 to 2015. Ethel organized many fundraising dinners for the Milton Consolidated School and Cape Henlopen High School Bands as well as the Farm Bureau and the Milton Lions Club. She was the long time treasurer for Reynolds Cemetery in Milton.
When Ethel retired, she enjoyed boating, fishing and crabbing with her husband and family. She learned the game of golf and was a 9 holer club champion. She enjoyed playing Bridge every other Thursday at the Rookery South. Ethel also dabbled in photography entering her photos in the Milton Century Club's annual photography contest. She won several years on the local and state levels. In 2001, the photo that she entered "Face to Face" taken of her granddaughter and sunflowers that were grown in her garden won 1st on the National level. Ethel enjoyed gathering with her family at their cottage on Indian River. She loved meeting out with family and friends for lunch or dinner. Ethel also enjoyed playing the game Joker with friends on Friday or Saturday nights.
Ethel was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Graham; daughter, Beverly Ann Graham; brother, Robert C. Clifton; and sisters, Doris Clifton Argo, Nancy Clifton Rhue and Helen Catherine Clifton.
She is survived by a son, Steven Graham and his wife, Kathy, of Newark with children, Jennifer Graham and son, Quinn Rodysill, Catherine Garcia and husband, Daniel, with children, Daniela, Jessenia and Eliana, Brian Graham and Tracy Headley and husband, Ryan;a daughter, Carol Shockley and husband, Joe, of Milton with children, Scott Shockley and wife, Lauren, and Amy Moore with husband, Mitchell.
Ethel is also survived by sisters, Vera Reed of Milton, Lina Carpenter of Milton, Eleanor Ritter of Milford and Carlyn Bryan of The Villages, Florida; a brother, W. Donald Clifton of Milton; as well as several aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. A special thank you to all the caregivers who gave Ethel great care over the last several years.
A time of visitation to honor her life will be held in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 416 Federal St., Milton on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 6 pm until 8 pm, with an Eastern Star service at 7 pm. Private Funeral Services, with burial, for family only, will be Friday, September 11, 2020 at 2 pm at Slaughter Neck United Methodist Church, Milford. All in attendance at either service must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing and gathering protocols.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to be made to Slaughter Neck United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 241, Milford, DE 19963.
Online condolences may be left at www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com