Ethel "Peg" Foraker
Newark - Ethel "Peg" Foraker (96) passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on November 30, 2020 at home.
She was born in Taylorsbridge, DE to the late Clifton and Ethel Donovan. Peg worked at Red Clay School District.
She was preceded in death by her husband Walter B. Foraker, Jr. and her son David B. Foraker, Sr., Peg is survived by her son Walter C. Foraker, her grandsons, David B. Foraker and his husband William Wyatt, Daniel Foraker (Marisa Lauria) her daughter-in-law, Michele Foraker and her daughter Alicia Maxwell, her daughter-in-law Monica Harvey (Dan Harvey), her daughter-in-law Christa Foraker.
A service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19808 where friends may call from 12:00-1:00 p.m. Burial will be in Silverbrook Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contribution may be made to St. Mark's United Methodist Church 1700 Limestone Road Wilmington, DE 19804. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
