Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Fletcher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel J. Fletcher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ethel J. Fletcher Obituary
Ethel J. Fletcher

Wilmington - Ethel J. Fletcher passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Ethel is survived by her children Bonita Lee-Shehee (John), Rick Jeffers (Barbara), Gloria Fletcher, 6 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and a host of sisters, brothers and family members. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sat., Jan., 25th at 10:30am at Cornerstone Fellowship Baptist Church 20 W. Lea Blvd., Wilm., DE 19802. A viewing will be held from 9-10:30am. Burial will take place at Asbury John Wesley UM Church Cemetery, Millington, MD. Letters of condolence may be sent & guest book signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ethel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -