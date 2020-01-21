|
|
Ethel J. Fletcher
Wilmington - Ethel J. Fletcher passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Ethel is survived by her children Bonita Lee-Shehee (John), Rick Jeffers (Barbara), Gloria Fletcher, 6 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and a host of sisters, brothers and family members. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sat., Jan., 25th at 10:30am at Cornerstone Fellowship Baptist Church 20 W. Lea Blvd., Wilm., DE 19802. A viewing will be held from 9-10:30am. Burial will take place at Asbury John Wesley UM Church Cemetery, Millington, MD. Letters of condolence may be sent & guest book signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020