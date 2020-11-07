Ethel Louise Sayre (nee Stinson)



Wilmington - Age 96, passed away peacefully in her home on October 24, 2020 after a short illness.



Ethel was born in Williamson, WV in 1923 to parents William L. and Bertha (nee Thompson) Stinson. Ethel had enjoyed 43 years of marriage with the love of her life, James F. Sayre before he predeceased her in 1992.



Ethel worked with the DuPont Company for 33 years until retiring in April 1985 making many friends along the way.



The other loves of her life were the opera and the symphony. She enjoyed attending and supporting Opera Delaware and the Delaware Symphony Orchestra. Ethel and husband Jim thoroughly enjoyed the Metropolitan Opera in NY where they held season tickets for probably 50 years. She also was a long-term student at the Osher Lifelong Learning Center at the University of Delaware, taking new classes regularly and absorbing knowledge when and wherever she could. She planned and organized the most wonderful trips with her friends. In her later years, despite serious physical impairments, she maintained the intensity in everything she did.



Ethel is survived by sister-in-law, Ruth S. Moore of Dunbar, WV; several nieces and nephews, Donald R. Hager of Dunbar, WV, Patricia Lee (nee Hager) Sampson, of Dunbar, WV, Carol E. Stinson, of Wilmington, DE, Diana (nee McMillan) Harbour, of Forest, VA, and James A. Moore Jr., of Dunbar, WV; and many many friends who will miss her.



Burial will occur at the Grandview Memorial Park in Dunbar, WV, by family members, where she will be reunited forever with her loving husband Jim.



CREMATION SERVICE OF DELAWARE









