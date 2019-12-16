|
|
Ethel M. (Wells) (Michels) Cherrix
Wilmington - Ethel M. (Wells) (Michels) Cherrix, age 95, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 13, 2019.
Born in St. John's Newfoundland, Canada on April 1, 1924, she was the youngest of six children of the late John and Matilda (Crane) Wells. Ethel raised a family of six children. She retired after 18 years from John G. Leach School. She loved spending time with her family, Ethel also enjoyed dancing and loved to travel to many different places.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ethel's memory to:
Brandywine Nursing & Rehabilitation Center
In care of Beth Escobar: 505 Greenbank Road Wilmington, DE 19808
