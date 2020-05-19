Ethel Mae Odom
Laurel - Ethel Mae Odom, 73, died Thursday, May 14, 2020. A private funeral service will be held Saturday at 1 PM, with a public viewing one hour prior, at Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A., Salisbury, MD. Please visit www.lewisnwatsonfuneralhome.com to offer condolences to the family.
Published in The News Journal from May 19 to May 21, 2020.