Ethel May MacDougall
Wilmington - Ethel May (Darby) MacDougall, age 77, of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully on November 6, 2019 at her residence after a long battle with heart disease. Born in Wilmington, she was daughter of the late Melvin and Dorothy Darby. Ethel attended University of Delaware and Goldey Beacom College before working and eventually retiring from Hercules. Ethel was a big fan of garage sales, and had a love of the water and all animals. She was compassionate and a loving person to everyone she met.
In addition to her parents, Ethel was predeceased by her husband, James MacDougall.
Ethel is survived by her partner of 16 years, Emil A. LaVita; her son, Ronald Grine; Jamie Hillegas and Sarah Amos, who were like daughters to her; and cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family wishes to especially thank Dr. Erin Fender and all the staff at Cardiology Consultants for their kind and compassionate support and understanding.
Burial will private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to attack Addiction, PO Box 36, Bear, DE 19701 or The Sunday Breakfast Mission, P.O. Box 352 Wilmington, DE 19899. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17, 2019