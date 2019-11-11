Services
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel MacDougall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel May MacDougall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ethel May MacDougall Obituary
Ethel May MacDougall

Wilmington - Ethel May (Darby) MacDougall, age 77, of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully on November 6, 2019 at her residence after a long battle with heart disease. Born in Wilmington, she was daughter of the late Melvin and Dorothy Darby. Ethel attended University of Delaware and Goldey Beacom College before working and eventually retiring from Hercules. Ethel was a big fan of garage sales, and had a love of the water and all animals. She was compassionate and a loving person to everyone she met.

In addition to her parents, Ethel was predeceased by her husband, James MacDougall.

Ethel is survived by her partner of 16 years, Emil A. LaVita; her son, Ronald Grine; Jamie Hillegas and Sarah Amos, who were like daughters to her; and cousins, nieces, and nephews.

The family wishes to especially thank Dr. Erin Fender and all the staff at Cardiology Consultants for their kind and compassionate support and understanding.

Burial will private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to attack Addiction, PO Box 36, Bear, DE 19701 or The Sunday Breakfast Mission, P.O. Box 352 Wilmington, DE 19899. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ethel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now