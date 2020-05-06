Ethel P. Lewis
Newark - Ethel P. Lewis, age 80, of Newark, DE, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
All services will be held privately, and a Celebration of Life will be held when we all will be able to gather (date TBD).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ethel's memory to alz.org.
Published in The News Journal from May 6 to May 7, 2020.