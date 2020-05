Ethel P. LewisNewark - Ethel P. Lewis, age 80, of Newark, DE, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.All services will be held privately, and a Celebration of Life will be held when we all will be able to gather (date TBD).In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ethel's memory to alz.org To leave online condolences and view the full obituary, visit: spicermullikin.com SPICER-MULLIKINFUNERAL HOMES& CREMATORY302-368-9500