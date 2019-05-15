|
Ethel R. (Lillie) DeLaurentis
Wilmington - Ethel R. (Lillie) DeLaurentis passed away on May 11, 2019 at age 94. We wanted to spend one more Mother's Day with her, but she was anxious to be reunited with her beloved husband and our dear dad, Joe, who left us in November. We are consoled by the knowledge that they are together again, sitting side by side, watching over us. Lil, as she was known to everyone since her nursing student days at Baylor University School of Nursing in Dallas, Texas, met Joe on a blind date when he was a medical student at Southwestern University Medical School in Dallas, and thus began a long and happy life that led to four children, 12 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and weekly family dinners that kept us all nurtured and enriched in body and soul.
Lil was the absolute best mother and grandmother and we were blessed to have had so many years with her. Her family was what she was most proud of, but she had many other accomplishments. She was a registered nurse, and along with Joe often provided emergency medical treatment to everyone in the neighborhood. She volunteered for the Women's Auxiliary of the Delaware Medical Association, Opera Delaware, and every school event that needed organizing. She was always into fitness, long before it was fashionable, and became an aerobics instructor in her 50s. She was a guide at Hagley Museum, a job she loved for 30 years, retiring when she and Joe became "Snow Birds" and moved to Florida for the winters. We are certain that she knew more about the DuPont Family than many of the actual family members. After moving to Florida, Lil and Joe continued to spend summers in Stone Harbor, NJ where they had a home for 52 years. Our family memories of time spent with them in our collective favorite place on earth will sustain us until we join them in heaven.
Lil will be missed by her loving family: daughters Justina Pedante (Domenic), Donna DeLaurentis (Richard Fischer), Gilda Gallo (Clarence), and David DeLaurentis; grandchildren Andrea Sereni, Mark Pedante (Emily), Leanne Pedante (Miles Cooper Seaton), Thomas John Shopa, Jr. (Valeriya), Cara Shopa Duncan, Timothy Shopa (Laura), Nicholas Shopa (Mark Goethals), Nicole Leitner (Benton), Joseph Gallo, Max Gallo, Benjamin DeLaurentis, and Christina DeLaurentis; great-grandchildren Bruno, George, and Bernard Shopa, and Cary Pedante; sister Pauline Henderson and nephews Robert Henderson, Michael Henderson (Sheila), Mark Henderson (Patty), Donald Henderson (Sherrie), and Donna Henderson Fore (Jeff).
Our sincere thanks to the staff at Rockland Place who have become like family to us these last two years. Words cannot express our gratitude for the love and care they gave both mom and dad, and all of us, during these last precious years with them. We'd also like to thank Seasons Hospice for taking care of mom in her final hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, May 20 at 10:30am at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church, with visitation from 9:30m to 10:30am. Burial will be private.
Published in The News Journal from May 15 to May 19, 2019