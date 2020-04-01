|
|
Ethel Stiles
Ethel Stiles. 94 of Clayton, DE passed away on March 29, 2020 at home surrounded by family.
She was the daughter of Lewis and Mary Pierce of Indiana, Pa.
Ethel is predeceased by her husband Leroy Stiles and son Roger Stiles, also a brother Donald Pierce and a grandson Michael Stiles.
She is survived by her son Thomas Stiles with whom she lived. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren Sheila Fox, Cheryl Lewis and Gene Stiles, 10 great-grandchildren and 9 great- great grandchildren.
Services are private. Visit Daniels-Hutchison.com to send online condolences.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020