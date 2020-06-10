Ethelyn H. "Lynn" Curren
Wilmington - Lynn passed away peacefully on June 9th at Season's Hospice at age 75. She was born in Wilmington, DE to the late Walter A., Sr. and Catherine M. (Conaway) Hagelstein.
She worked for the DuPont Company as an Administrative Assistant and later for the Astra Zeneca Company. She was a member of QVC, Notre Dame Football and Delaware Saengerbund. Lynn loved Bruce Springsteen and Tiger Woods. She enjoyed playing the slots, working with ceramics, and watching classic movies.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Walter Hagelstein, Jr. She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Joseph; her brother, Robert (Gloria); her son, Erich Izwylde (Theresa) and her sister-in-law, Brenda; her stepdaughters, Tracie Principe (Todd) and Lynn Hester. Also left to cherish her memory are three granddaughters, Kayla, Emily, and Alex as well as numerous nieces and nephews and her four legged pal Ollie.
A Gathering will be held from 11 to 12:00 at the McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington on June 16th with a Memorial Service beginning at Noon. Due COVID 19, services will be private.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to Faithful Friends.
Online condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
Wilmington - Lynn passed away peacefully on June 9th at Season's Hospice at age 75. She was born in Wilmington, DE to the late Walter A., Sr. and Catherine M. (Conaway) Hagelstein.
She worked for the DuPont Company as an Administrative Assistant and later for the Astra Zeneca Company. She was a member of QVC, Notre Dame Football and Delaware Saengerbund. Lynn loved Bruce Springsteen and Tiger Woods. She enjoyed playing the slots, working with ceramics, and watching classic movies.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Walter Hagelstein, Jr. She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Joseph; her brother, Robert (Gloria); her son, Erich Izwylde (Theresa) and her sister-in-law, Brenda; her stepdaughters, Tracie Principe (Todd) and Lynn Hester. Also left to cherish her memory are three granddaughters, Kayla, Emily, and Alex as well as numerous nieces and nephews and her four legged pal Ollie.
A Gathering will be held from 11 to 12:00 at the McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington on June 16th with a Memorial Service beginning at Noon. Due COVID 19, services will be private.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to Faithful Friends.
Online condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.