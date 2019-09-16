Services
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark's United Methodist Church
1700 Limestone Rd.
Wilmington, DE
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Mark's United Methodist Church
1700 Limestone Rd.
Wilmington, DE
Etta C. Pierce


1919 - 2019
Etta C. Pierce Obituary
Etta C. Pierce

Newark - Etta C. Pierce, 99, of Newark, DE peacefully passed away at home on August 15, 2019. Born at home in Wilmington, DE to Charles and Lizzie Cook on September 17, 1919, she was the youngest and the last of seven children.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Walter W. Pierce of 56yrs, grandson, John Weston Finan, and son-in-law, Leonard Elwell. Etta is survived by three children, Sandra Brittingham (Richard), Yvonne Elwell and Walter M. Pierce (Debra), four grandchildren, Wendy Finan, Jennifer Pierce, Julie Pierce and Jeffrey Pierce (Maura) and one great-grandchild. Etta was a loving mother, grandmother and friend. She was a dedicated member and prayer warrior of St. Mark's United Methodist Church for over 50yrs.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 am, Tuesday, September 17 at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 1700 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19804 where friends may greet the family from 11:00 am. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Etta's memory to St. Mark's United Methodist Church food closet or the . To send messages of condolence visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 16, 2019
