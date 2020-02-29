|
Eugene A. "Gene" Lockerman, Jr.
Hockessin - Eugene A. "Gene" Lockerman, Jr. passed away peacefully at home with his family after battling illness on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the age of 92 years.
Gene was born in Wilmington and is the son of the late Eugene and Teresa Lockerman. He graduated from Wilmington High in 1946. After graduating Gene served in the Army Air Corps from 1946 - 1948 where he was stationed in Guam. He was later called back into the Air Force where he served as an illustrator/draftsman in the Pentagon from 1950 - 1953.
After the service Gene was employed by the DuPont Co. for 38 years where he held various positions, the last being a warehouse administrator, overseeing DuPont product in several independent warehouses across the country.
Gene always loved to design and build and upon retirement worked for several years as a general contractor, E. A. Lockerman Jr & Son, Inc., building custom homes and additions in and around the Hockessin area as well as commercial buildings such as Cornerstone United Methodist Church in Bear, De.
Gene was an avid hunter in his younger years but his true passion was fishing and travel. He was a member of the Masonic St John's Lodge #2 for 65 years as well as a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Naomi Chapter #20. Gene was an active member of his chapter serving at times as Worthy Patron as well as the Worthy Grand Patron for the OES state of Delaware.
Gene is survived by his loving wife of over 69 years Vada, his 3 children, Linda Payne (Marvin), Bruce Lockerman (Nancy), Robin Morris (Brian), 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Meals on Wheels Delaware, 100 W 10th St. #207, Wilmington, Delaware 19801.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, March 5th from 9-10 a.m., at Christ the Cornerstone UMC, 3135 Summit Bridge Road, Bear, De. 19701, where a Masonic and OES service will be held at 10 a. m. The viewing will resume at 10:30 until service time at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, De.
For online condolences visit:
www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020