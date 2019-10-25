Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Media Room, level A, Cokesbury Village
726 Loveville Rd.
Hockessin, DE
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene McCord
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Biscoe McCord


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene Biscoe McCord Obituary
Eugene Biscoe McCord

Hockessin - Eugene Biscoe McCord died Wed Oct 23, 2019. Gene was born on October 31, 1927 and grew up in Baltimore, where he attended City College High School. He was an Army Veteran who served in Italy at the end of World War II, and a graduate of Johns Hopkins University and MIT with a MS degree in chemical engineering. Following his education he joined DuPont where he worked for 38-year career in fibers development. Upon retirement Gene established sailboat racing programs, worked in bird rescue, and meals on wheels. Gene leaves behind his wife Dawn of 65 years, three children, and 10 grandchildren. A memorial service will take place Saturday October 26 3-4pm in the Media Room, level A, Cokesbury Village 726 Loveville Rd. Hockessin, Delaware 19707. In lieu of flowers please submit donations to The Chesapeake Bay Foundation
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.