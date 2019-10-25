|
|
Eugene Biscoe McCord
Hockessin - Eugene Biscoe McCord died Wed Oct 23, 2019. Gene was born on October 31, 1927 and grew up in Baltimore, where he attended City College High School. He was an Army Veteran who served in Italy at the end of World War II, and a graduate of Johns Hopkins University and MIT with a MS degree in chemical engineering. Following his education he joined DuPont where he worked for 38-year career in fibers development. Upon retirement Gene established sailboat racing programs, worked in bird rescue, and meals on wheels. Gene leaves behind his wife Dawn of 65 years, three children, and 10 grandchildren. A memorial service will take place Saturday October 26 3-4pm in the Media Room, level A, Cokesbury Village 726 Loveville Rd. Hockessin, Delaware 19707. In lieu of flowers please submit donations to The Chesapeake Bay Foundation
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019