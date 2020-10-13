Eugene C. "Gene" Hoffman
Oxford, PA - Eugene C. "Gene" Hoffman, age 85, of Oxford, PA, and formerly of Newark, DE for 56 years, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 am until 12 noon on Monday, October 19, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 12 noon. Face masks will be required for all in attendance. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gene's memory to Cornerstone Presbyterian Church, 109 Gypsy Hill Road, Landenberg, PA 19350.
