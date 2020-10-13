1/1
Eugene C. "Gene" Hoffman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugene C. "Gene" Hoffman

Oxford, PA - Eugene C. "Gene" Hoffman, age 85, of Oxford, PA, and formerly of Newark, DE for 56 years, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 am until 12 noon on Monday, October 19, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 12 noon. Face masks will be required for all in attendance. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gene's memory to Cornerstone Presbyterian Church, 109 Gypsy Hill Road, Landenberg, PA 19350.

To leave online condolences and view the full obituary, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES

& CREMATORY

302-328-2213




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved