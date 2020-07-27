Eugene Christmann III
Newark - Eugene Christmann III, age 72, of Newark, DE for 67 years, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital in Wilmington, DE.
In addition to his parents, Eugene was preceded in death by his son, Eugene Scott "Chris" Christmann. He is survived by his loving wife, Margaret Gail (Hunsinger) Christmann, with whom he would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on August 1st; and son, Jamie Christmann.
All services will be held privately. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
