Eugene Christmann III

Newark - Eugene Christmann III, age 72, of Newark, DE for 67 years, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital in Wilmington, DE.

In addition to his parents, Eugene was preceded in death by his son, Eugene Scott "Chris" Christmann. He is survived by his loving wife, Margaret Gail (Hunsinger) Christmann, with whom he would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on August 1st; and son, Jamie Christmann.

All services will be held privately. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

To leave online condolences and view the full obituary, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES

& CREMATORY

302-368-9500




Published in The News Journal from Jul. 27 to Jul. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
(302) 368-9500
