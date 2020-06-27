Eugene E. Miklasiewicz
1930 - 2020
Eugene E. Miklasiewicz

Wilmington - Eugene E. Miklasiewicz, 89, of Wilmington, Delaware passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

Gene was born in Wilmington on July 19, 1930, son of the late John and Mary Miklasiewicz. A dedicated career military man, he served our country in the United States Air Force, and then transferred to the Delaware Army National Guard, retiring with the rank of Colonel (Retired) after more than 27 years honorable service. Gene was a devoted member of St. Thomas the Apostle Parish. He also enjoyed his memberships with the Polish Library Association and the Atterbury VFW Post. Gene was a longtime participant and organizer of the Pulaski Day Parade in Wilmington. He loved his blended family and enjoyed all times spent with them.

Gene is survived by his wife of 37 years, Betty J. (Blackburn); his daughters, Lorraine Delvin (Tim) and Cynthia Hamilton (Richard); his step-son, Michael Pruitt; his grandchildren, John Hamilton (Ellie) and Lindsey Schneider (Jordan); his great grandson, Huxley Hamilton; his step-grandchildren, Aaron Pruitt (Leann) and family, Brandon Pruitt, Benjamin Pruitt III, Christopher Pruitt (Kate) and David Thomas.

Gene was predeceased by his siblings, Harry, Emily Bonk, Isabelle Decourcelle; his step-sons, Benjamin (surviving wife, Deborah), David and Robert Pruitt.

Funeral services for Gene will be conducted in accordance to COVID-19 directives, which mandate face masks, social distancing and monitored access to the funeral home for visitation.

Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 1900 Delaware Avenue, Wilmington on Thursday, July 2 from 9:00-10:00AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 301 N. Bancroft Parkway at 10:30AM, immediately followed by interment in All Saints Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Gene may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 (www.alz.org) or Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250 (www.dav.org).

To offer condolences, www.yasikfuneralhome.com 302.652.5114

John F. Yasik Funeral Services






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Delaware Avenue
JUL
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Church,
Funeral services provided by
Doherty Funeral Homes - Delaware Avenue
1900 Delaware Ave
Wilmington, DE 19806
(302) 652-6811
