Eugene Edward Rosser
Wilmington - Eugene Edward Rosser, age 93, passed away on April 29, 2020 from COVID-19.
He is survived by his children, Robin Rosser and Gary Rosser and his wife, Cindy; and grandchildren, Michael, Tim and Hayley Rosser.
Services will be private.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.