Eugene Edward Rosser
Eugene Edward Rosser

Wilmington - Eugene Edward Rosser, age 93, passed away on April 29, 2020 from COVID-19.

He is survived by his children, Robin Rosser and Gary Rosser and his wife, Cindy; and grandchildren, Michael, Tim and Hayley Rosser.

Services will be private.

For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com






Published in The News Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
