|
|
Eugene Franklin "Rocky" Anderson
Wilmington - Eugene F. "Rocky" Anderson of Wilmington, DE died peacefully at home of a brain tumor on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 attended to by his beloved wife. He was 86. Rocky was born in Wichita, KS in 1933 to Reuben and Iva Faye Anderson. He attended The Colorado College on a football scholarship and graduated with a degree in Chemistry in 1955. He then served in the US Army from 1955 to 1959 as a Second Lieutenant army pilot flying helicopters in Korea. In 1960, he married Sandra Dybevick of Minneapolis, MN and joined the DuPont Company. Rocky worked in a variety of assignments in Los Angeles, Chicago, Kansas City, Wilmington, Houston, Toronto, and northern New Jersey and completed his Dupont career in Wilmington.
After retirement, Rocky enjoyed working in his garden and many volunteer activities. He was dedicated to helping young people develop the life skills necessary for success. He tutored dozens of 3rd Graders at Forest Oaks school through the Reading Assist Program, as well as many teenagers at Ferris School in both math and reading. He also volunteered with the Thresholds of Delaware Program at the Correctional Centers. Rocky received The Governor's Volunteer Award for Education in 2003. In 2004, he was a finalist for a Jefferson Award and in 2007, he was recognized with a President's Volunteer Service Award for making a difference
through volunteer service. At 82, he showed us all that old dogs can learn new tricks and joined AA and found great support in his weekly meetings. Rocky was predeceased by all of his siblings and is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sandra D. Anderson, and their three children: Shelly Anderson (Robert Hudson) of Petaluma, CA, Shaun Anderson of Portland, OR, Blake Anderson (Jayme) of Folsom, CA and grandchildren: Whitney Ahn, Gabriela Hudson, Marleigh Anderson, and Piper Ahn as well as many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held in March. Memorial contributions can be made in his honor to the Reading Assist Institute,100 W 10th St., Wilmington, DE 19801.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 23, 2020