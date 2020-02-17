Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Houghton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene "Gene" Houghton


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene "Gene" Houghton Obituary
Eugene "Gene" Houghton

Wilmington - Eugene "Gene" W. Houghton, age 80, of Wilmington, DE, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Seasons Hospice. Born in Wilmington, DE on October 20, 1939, he was the son of the late Eugene and Tessie Lepkowski Houghton. Gene retired from Farmers Bank after 21 years of dedicated service and then from Penski after 23 years of dedicated service. He and his wife were married on November 23, 1963, the day after JFK was shot. Gene enjoyed going to antique car shows and owned his own pride and joy, a 1940 Buick. He was also an avid collector of model cars and Hess trucks. Gene had a contagious laugh. If he started laughing, everyone around him laughed too even if they didn't know what he was laughing about. Gene was a member of the Civil Defense in Wilmington and rode with the City of Wilmington Fire Co. for several years.

Gene is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Mary Lou Sharpley Houghton; daughter, Dina Marie Welcher (Ryan); grandchildren: Charlie Grace, Elyse, and Connor Welcher and Samantha, Sarah, Kayla, and Matthew Houghton; 3 great-grandchildren; and brother, Thomas Houghton (Marti). He was preceded in death by his son, Dennis Houghton in January 2019.

A visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, February 21, 2020, from 11 AM - 12 Noon at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Gene's life at Noon. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Mill Creek Fire Co., 3808 Kirkwood Hwy., Wilmington, DE 19808. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -