Eugene "Gene" Houghton
Wilmington - Eugene "Gene" W. Houghton, age 80, of Wilmington, DE, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Seasons Hospice. Born in Wilmington, DE on October 20, 1939, he was the son of the late Eugene and Tessie Lepkowski Houghton. Gene retired from Farmers Bank after 21 years of dedicated service and then from Penski after 23 years of dedicated service. He and his wife were married on November 23, 1963, the day after JFK was shot. Gene enjoyed going to antique car shows and owned his own pride and joy, a 1940 Buick. He was also an avid collector of model cars and Hess trucks. Gene had a contagious laugh. If he started laughing, everyone around him laughed too even if they didn't know what he was laughing about. Gene was a member of the Civil Defense in Wilmington and rode with the City of Wilmington Fire Co. for several years.
Gene is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Mary Lou Sharpley Houghton; daughter, Dina Marie Welcher (Ryan); grandchildren: Charlie Grace, Elyse, and Connor Welcher and Samantha, Sarah, Kayla, and Matthew Houghton; 3 great-grandchildren; and brother, Thomas Houghton (Marti). He was preceded in death by his son, Dennis Houghton in January 2019.
A visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, February 21, 2020, from 11 AM - 12 Noon at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Gene's life at Noon. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Mill Creek Fire Co., 3808 Kirkwood Hwy., Wilmington, DE 19808. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020