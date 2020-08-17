Eugene "Kuch" Kuczmarski
Wilmington - Gene "Kuch" Kuczmarksi died peacefully at home on August 15, 2020 with his family surrounding him. Gene was born at home around the corner from St Hedwig's Catholic Church where he attended grade school and was an altar boy. He was a star basketball player at Wilmington High School, where he met the light of his life, Connie DiLorenzo. They were married right after graduation. Gene entered the Army in 1951 and was a medic in Texas during the Korean War. After serving his country, Gene worked for his father-in-law as a tile setter at James DiLorenzo Tile Contractor, Inc. Shortly thereafter, he landed an entry level job at the Dupont Experimental Station. He ended his career after 37 years as a Supervisor in the Textile and Dye Department at Chestnut Run. Gene often worked two jobs to be sure his kids always had the extras. He was a basketball official, worked the window at Delaware Park and installed tile on the side. Gene was an avid gardener. His back yard was like a miniature Longwood Gardens. He was also a coach and mentor to his children, grandchildren and the neighborhood kids. Whether it was fishing, swimming, biking, picking crabs or acting out a skit around the campfire at Tockwogh Family Camp, he loved every moment with his family and friends. Bethany Beach was Gene and Connie's special place. They also loved winters with friends in Sanibel Island and Ft. Myers, FL. Most of all, Gene was the best father and grandfather. He always put his family first and was there for them in every way. Unconditional love, no matter what. He was so proud of his kids. Whenever we said goodbye to him we would add "Love you." He would always say "Love you more." But Dad, we will always love you more.
Gene was predeceased by his parents, Victoria and Benjamin Kuczmarski; his beloved wife, Connie; son, Kurt; and his brothers and sisters: Henry, Joe, Francis, Helen, Blanche and Elizabeth. He is survived by his daughter, Karen Logan (Marty); son, Jimmy (Nancy); daughter, Lois Merritt (Ron); grandchildren: Kristen Nuzzi (Adam), Katie Brenner, Matthew (Sarah) and Brian Logan (Dennisse); great grandchildren: Leah, Kallie, Isaac, Evan, Shane, Kaiden, Noah and Emily; sister, Antoinette Szubielski; and caregiver and friend, Philomena Lazarczyk.
A visitation will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020, from 10-11 AM at Strano & Feeley Funeral Home, 635 Churchman's Road, Newark, DE 19702, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 AM. Face masks will be required for all in attendance. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
