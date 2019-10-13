Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
St. John the Beloved Church
907 Milltown Road
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John the Beloved Church
907 Milltown Road
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Haney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene P. Haney


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene P. Haney Obituary
Eugene P. Haney

Wilmington, DE - Eugene P. "Gene" Haney died peacefully on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the age of 78. He was born in Wilmington on October 15, 1940 to the late John A. and Alice R. (Burns) Haney.

Gene was a graduate of Salesianum High School and served his country in the United States Navy. He retired from the City of Wilmington Fire Department. Gene was an avid golfer and enjoyed participating in all sports.

Gene is survived by his brothers, John "Jay" (Mary Fran) and James (the late Marie); his sister, Mary Alice Martelli (Luke); his three sons and their spouses; seven grandchildren; his devoted friend, Joyce Fagan. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Family and friends are invited to the visitation at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington on Friday, October 18 from 11:00-11:45AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00PM. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Gene to The Home of the Brave Foundation, 6630 Sharps Road, Milford, DE 19963 (www.homeofthebravefdn.org).

To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now