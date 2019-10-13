|
Eugene P. Haney
Wilmington, DE - Eugene P. "Gene" Haney died peacefully on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the age of 78. He was born in Wilmington on October 15, 1940 to the late John A. and Alice R. (Burns) Haney.
Gene was a graduate of Salesianum High School and served his country in the United States Navy. He retired from the City of Wilmington Fire Department. Gene was an avid golfer and enjoyed participating in all sports.
Gene is survived by his brothers, John "Jay" (Mary Fran) and James (the late Marie); his sister, Mary Alice Martelli (Luke); his three sons and their spouses; seven grandchildren; his devoted friend, Joyce Fagan. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Family and friends are invited to the visitation at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington on Friday, October 18 from 11:00-11:45AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00PM. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Gene to The Home of the Brave Foundation, 6630 Sharps Road, Milford, DE 19963 (www.homeofthebravefdn.org).
Published in The News Journal on Oct. 13, 2019