Eugenia Elizabeth Salata
Newark - Eugenia E. Salata, age 89, or Newark, DE passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Seasons Hospice in Christiana Hospital.

Eugenia was born in Chestertown, Maryland, daughter of the late William Arthur Coleman and Bernice Schauber Coleman. She was a practical nurse working for the Medical Center of Delaware. She lived in Wilmington for 38 years prior to her moving to Newark in 1999.

Eguenia is pre-deceased by her daughter, Carolyn Luce (2019), she is survived by her sons; Steven Taylor of Wilmington and John Salata of Cheaspeake City, her daughters; Martha Taylor of Newark, Amy Taylor of Newark, Laura Sophrin or St. Johnbury, VT and Mary Sierra of Newark, 21 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Services will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made in Eugenia's memory to The Food bank of Delaware, 14 Garfield Way, Newark, DE 19713.

Published in The News Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
