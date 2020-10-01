1/1
Eugenia M. Temple
Eugenia M. Temple

Hockessin - Eugenia M. Temple, age 93 of Hockessin Delaware, wife of the late Harry Temple, Sr., passed peacefully on 30 September 2020. A former registered nurse, she is survived by 2 children, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren: her son Harry Temple Jr., his wife Christine, their son Adam, his wife Elizabeth and daughter Ruby, their son William his wife Lindsey and their sons Liam and Dylan, and their son Alastair; her daughter Margaret Masso, her husband Anton and their son Dean. A private internment is scheduled for 6 October. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.




Published in The News Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
